Economic Council issues decisions to enhance Baghdad's infrastructure

Shafaq News / The Ministerial Economic Council announced its approval on Monday to initiate two projects, the Sewage Systems of Nahrawan and Saba Al-Bor, aimed at improving the service infrastructure in the outskirts of Baghdad.

The council also decided to reduce the prices of supplying white oil to the residents of the Kurdistan Region and agreed to exclusively import branded pharmaceutical products.

According to an official statement, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Hussein chaired the thirty-sixth session of the council. The session included the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, as well as the Ministers of Finance, Trade, Agriculture, Industry, Labor, Social Affairs, the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, the Governor of the Central Bank, the Head of the National Investment Commission, and advisors to the Prime Minister for economic and legal affairs, along with the Deputy Minister of Oil.

The council hosted the Governor of Baghdad to further discuss the Nahrawan and Saba Al-Bor sewage projects and approved their commencement to enhance the service infrastructure in Baghdad's outskirts.

Moreover, the council decided to reduce the price of supplying white oil to the Kurdistan Region provinces to 250 dinars per liter from 500 dinars per liter due to the arrival of the winter season.

The statement also indicated that the council approved the importation of pharmaceutical products exclusively from companies with branded medications (Brand), with coordination to be established with the Ministry of Industry regarding fees for protecting national products.

Regarding the principle of cumulative voting for joint-stock companies, the council opted to select the voting mechanism used to elect company boards for the general body without enforcing the principle of cumulative voting. It also endorsed the continued preparation of liquid gas by the Ministry of Oil for the designed facilities.