Dollar ticks up in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday’s trading slightly higher in Iraq, hovering around 150,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,100 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 149,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 150,500 dinars and bought it at 149,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,450 dinars and buying prices at 150,250 dinars.