Iraq posts $33.3B trade with India

Iraq posts $33.3B trade with India
2026-01-29T14:32:22+00:00

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ New Delhi

Iraq ranked as India’s seventh-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totaling $33.3 billion, according to data published by InfoFlix on Thursday.

The ranking places Iraq among India’s top global trade partners. China led the list with $118.4 billion in trade with India, followed by the United States at $118.2 billion, the United Arab Emirates at $83.6 billion, Saudi Arabia at $43.3 billion, and Singapore at $35.6 billion.

Oil exports accounted for the bulk of bilateral trade, with Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, being a major crude supplier to India, shipping about 870,000 barrels per day in December 2025 and ranking second among India’s oil suppliers, according to trade data.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon