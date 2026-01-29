Iraq posts $33.3B trade with India

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ New Delhi

Iraq ranked as India’s seventh-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totaling $33.3 billion, according to data published by InfoFlix on Thursday.

The ranking places Iraq among India’s top global trade partners. China led the list with $118.4 billion in trade with India, followed by the United States at $118.2 billion, the United Arab Emirates at $83.6 billion, Saudi Arabia at $43.3 billion, and Singapore at $35.6 billion.

أكبر شركاء الهند التجاريين:(التبادل التجاري بالمليار دولار)1-🇨🇳الصين: 118.42-🇺🇸الولايات المتحدة: 118.23-🇦🇪الامارات: 83.64-🇷🇺روسيا: (5.65-🇸🇦السعودية: 43.36-🇸🇬سنغافورة: 35.67-🇮🇶العراق: 33.38-🇮🇩اندونيسيا: 29.49-🇭🇰هونغ كونغ: 28.610-🇰🇷كوريا الجنوبية: 27.5#infoflix — InfoFlix 📊 (@InfoFlixx) January 29, 2026

Oil exports accounted for the bulk of bilateral trade, with Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, being a major crude supplier to India, shipping about 870,000 barrels per day in December 2025 and ranking second among India’s oil suppliers, according to trade data.