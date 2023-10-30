Dollar rates rise in Baghdad, dip slightly in Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased today, Monday, in the markets of Baghdad, while they slightly decreased in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the dollar rates rose at the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 161,550 dinars. Yesterday, Sunday, the rates were 161,300 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 162,500 dinars, while the buying price was 160,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar experienced a slight decrease, with the selling price in exchange shops being 161,250 dinars, and the buying price 161,150 dinars for 100 dollars.