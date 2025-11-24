Dollar prices jump in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 142,250 dinars in the morning

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 144,000 IQD and 142,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,600.