Dollar prices inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 147,300 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 148,250 IQD and 146,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 146,050.