Dollar prices inch higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar’s rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 140,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to 140,550 on Thursday.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 141,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 139,750 dinars.

Erbil’s selling price reached 140,450 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,250.