Dollar prices fall in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, down from 143,300 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,500 IQD and 142,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,400.