Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in the Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey conducted by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate declined with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,350 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 142,850 dinars on Tuesday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 143,250 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 141,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 142,300 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 142,150.