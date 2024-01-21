Dollar prices decline in Baghdad and Erbil with the market closure

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar prices dropped against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dollar prices fell with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 151,500 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

The opening rate was 152.000.

The selling prices in exchange shops in Baghdad markets reached 152,500 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price reached 150,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price also fell to a record of 151,550 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the purchase price was 151,450.