Dollar gains ground in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar surged in the markets of the capital, Baghdad, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar rates rose with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges this morning, reaching 161,800 dinars. This marked an increase from yesterday's rate of 161,550 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in local exchange shops in Baghdad escalated, with the selling price reaching 162,750 dinars, while the buying price stood at 160,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced a rise, with the exchange rate in exchange shops for selling reaching 161,700 dinars, and the buying rate at 161,600 dinars for every 100 dollars.