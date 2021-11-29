Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-29T08:06:22+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates inched up today, November 29, 2021, on the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars per $100.

In Erbil

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,100 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 148,000 dinars per $100.

related

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-26 15:36:47
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-18 15:52:05
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-11-04 07:34:59
US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar/Dinar rates: steady in Baghdad and minor slip in Erbil

Date: 2021-06-13 07:41:57
Dollar/Dinar rates: steady in Baghdad and minor slip in Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-26 07:42:57
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-29 09:19:09
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar/Dinar rates slipped in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-28 07:48:19
Dollar/Dinar rates slipped in Kurdistan

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Date: 2021-06-27 16:35:44
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets