Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-13T08:20:34+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Tuesday  (October 13, 2020).

             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 123,800 dinars, for $ 100.

             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 123,800 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  124,250 dinars for $ 100

·        Purchase price: 123,250 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  124,000 dinars for $ 100

           Purchase price: 123,800 dinars for $ 100


