Shafaq News / The main stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil, on Saturday halted trading due to the two-days curfew imposed in the Country.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent said the selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets in Baghdad, on Saturday (April 17, 2021) are:

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100