Shafaq News / The main stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil, on Saturday halted trading due to the curfew imposed in the Country.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent said the selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets in Baghdad, on Saturday (April 24, 2021) are:

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100