Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-24T07:53:54+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates inched up today, November 24, 2021, on the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars per $100.

In Erbil

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,200 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 148,000 dinars per $100.

