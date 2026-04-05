Dollar edges higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading higher in Iraq, nearing 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

The dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,800 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 154,750 dinars recorded last Saturday.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,250 dinars and bought it at 154,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,750 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 154,650 dinars.