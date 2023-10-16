Dollar dips against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad

Shafaq Newsw / The exchange rates between the US dollar and the Iraqi dinar witnessed a notable decline in the markets of the capital city, Baghdad, today.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar prices dwindled at the commencement of trading sessions at both Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 157,500 dinars for every 100 dollars. This decrease contrasted with the figures from yesterday, where the dollar was valued at 159,850 dinars.

He highlighted that the selling price stood at 158,500 dinars, while the purchasing rate dropped to 156,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.