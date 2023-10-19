Dollar decline in Iraqi markets amidst regional tensions

Shafaq News/ The US dollar's value experienced a decline in Iraqi markets on Thursday.

The dollar prices fell as the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opened, with the exchange rate settling at 159,800 Iraqi dinars against $100. This marks a decrease from the previous day's rate of 160,100 dinars against $100.

In local markets in Baghdad, the selling price dropped to 160,750 Iraqi dinars, and the purchasing price decreased, settling at 158,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price in banking shops was recorded at 159,900 dinars against the dollar, while the purchase price stood at 159,800 dinars against 100 dollars.