Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-26T15:36:47+0000
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed lower in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar closed at 147,450 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 dollars at 147,250 dinars.

The buying and selling rates of the U.S. dollar in Baghdad's local market stood at 148,000 and 147,000 dinars for every 100, respectively.

