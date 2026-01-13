Dollar closes higher in Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday’s trading at higher rates in both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar recorded 147,200 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, up from 146,400 dinars in the morning.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 147,750 dinars, while buying prices stood at 146,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged higher, with selling prices reaching 147,050 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 146,900 dinars.