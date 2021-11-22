Dhi Qar's "renaissance" is near, official says

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, said that Dhi Qar will witness an economic urban "renaissance".

Al-Ghazi said in a statement that the governorate is on the verge of a qualitative urban and economic renaissance in services through the Governorate's Reconstruction Fund to advance its service reality.

He indicated that the preparation stage for the projects of the Governorate Reconstruction Fund was carried out in direct coordination with the local administration.

He pointed out that the companies executing the projects were selected from those who did not record any reluctance, stressing the need to adhere to the technical specifications and deadlines.

Al-Ghazi added that the plan that includes 170 projects will proceed, noting that it had already contributed to providing job opportunities and supporting the local market, stressing the need for everyone to bear responsibility towards the governorate, which has suffered from the lack of basic services for years.