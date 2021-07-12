Report

Dhi Qar refers a multi-billion-worth project to a government company

Date: 2021-07-12T12:36:55+0000
Dhi Qar refers a multi-billion-worth project to a government company

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar Governor, Ahmed Ghani Al-Khafaji, announced reaching an agreement with the Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works, Nazanin Muhammad Wos, to withdraw approval from the company executing the industrial housing intersection bridge project and refer it to one of the ministry's companies to complete it.

Al-Khafaji said after his meeting with the minister that the meeting witnessed an extensive discussion of the bridge file and practical solutions were reached, including an agreement to withdraw work from the current company, and direct one of the ministry's formations through its government companies to complete the remainder of it within a specified period.

He added, "The role of the ministry in maintaining and rehabilitating the asphalt plants affiliated with the governorate's municipalities was also discussed, in addition to obstacles that hinder the work of the municipal departments, and the minister promised to allocate new mechanisms and other services that contribute to developing the work of these institutions."

For his part, a local source told Shafaq News Agency that the project referred to the Ministry of Construction has been sluggish since 2013, despite allocating a budget estimated at 54 billion Iraqi dinars.

