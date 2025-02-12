Development Road project poses no conflict, says Iraqi Minister

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Mohammad Ali Tamim, reassured on Wednesday that the vital "Development Road" project does not conflict with other regional initiatives.

Speaking at an economic forum titled "Applied Economics: A Bridge Between Policy-Making and Academia," hosted by UAE Minister of Economy Abdullah Al-Marri during the World Government Summit, Tamim emphasized that the project represents a significant developmental addition to Iraq's economy and aims to contribute to regional economic stability.

The forum was “We have begun implementing the Development Road project, which will greatly enhance Iraq’s economic prospects and support regional economic stability,” Tamim said in his speech.

He further explained that the project complements, rather than competes with, existing regional ventures.

"The Development Road links the East and West, featuring highways, railways, and industrial and economic cities," Tamim added.