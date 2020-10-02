Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Friday, 4785 new cases of Covid- in the past 24 hours.
The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 22085 tests were performed today, which bring the total to 2311962
The newly cases were distributed as follows:
|
|
Infected
|
Recoveries
|
Fatalities
|
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa
|
786
|
445
|
4
|
Baghdad / Al-Karkh
|
1075
|
903
|
3
|
Medical City
|
155
|
135
|
1
|
Al-Sulaymaniyah
|
193
|
83
|
11
|
Najaf
|
42
|
154
|
6
|
Kirkuk
|
127
|
78
|
3
|
Erbil
|
192
|
187
|
2
|
Karbala
|
87
|
114
|
5
|
Diyala
|
150
|
173
|
2
|
Wasit
|
393
|
189
|
1
|
Babel
|
159
|
90
|
2
|
Basra
|
358
|
484
|
5
|
Maysan
|
121
|
177
|
6
|
Al-Diwaniyah
|
90
|
203
|
0
|
Dhi Qar
|
403
|
227
|
4
|
Al-Anbar
|
41
|
38
|
0
|
Muthanna
|
47
|
78
|
0
|
Saladin
|
25
|
59
|
0
|
Nineveh
|
86
|
105
|
4
|
Duhok
|
255
|
0
|
8
|
Total
|
4785
|
3922
|
67
|
TOTAL of infected cases
|
372259
|
Recoveries
|
299804 (80.5%)
|
Inpatients
|
36157
|
admitted to ICU
|
562
|
Fatalities
|
9298