Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-02T13:06:49+0000
Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Friday, 4785 new cases of Covid- in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 22085 tests were performed today, which bring the total to 2311962

The newly cases were distributed as follows:

 

Infected

Recoveries

Fatalities

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa

786

445

4

Baghdad / Al-Karkh

1075

903

3

Medical City

155

135

1

Al-Sulaymaniyah

193

83

11

Najaf

42

154

6

Kirkuk

127

78

3

Erbil

192

187

2

Karbala

87

114

5

Diyala

150

173

2

Wasit

393

189

1

Babel

159

90

2

Basra

358

484

5

Maysan

121

177

6

Al-Diwaniyah

90

203

0

Dhi Qar

403

227

4

Al-Anbar

41

38

0

Muthanna

47

78

0

Saladin

25

59

0

Nineveh

86

105

4

Duhok

255

0

8

Total

4785

3922

67

 

TOTAL of infected cases

372259

Recoveries 

299804 (80.5%)

Inpatients

36157

admitted to ICU

562

Fatalities

9298

