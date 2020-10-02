Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Friday, 4785 new cases of Covid- in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 22085 tests were performed today, which bring the total to 2311962

The newly cases were distributed as follows:

Infected Recoveries Fatalities Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 786 445 4 Baghdad / Al-Karkh 1075 903 3 Medical City 155 135 1 Al-Sulaymaniyah 193 83 11 Najaf 42 154 6 Kirkuk 127 78 3 Erbil 192 187 2 Karbala 87 114 5 Diyala 150 173 2 Wasit 393 189 1 Babel 159 90 2 Basra 358 484 5 Maysan 121 177 6 Al-Diwaniyah 90 203 0 Dhi Qar 403 227 4 Al-Anbar 41 38 0 Muthanna 47 78 0 Saladin 25 59 0 Nineveh 86 105 4 Duhok 255 0 8 Total 4785 3922 67