Chinese and Indian companies outnumbered rival importers of Iraqi oil

Shafaq News/ Indian and Chinese firms have outnumbered peer importers of Iraqi oil in February 2022, Iraq's State oil marketer, SOMO, said in a survey shared on its official website.

From a total of 34, 14 companies came from China and India (seven for each), according to SOMO's survey.

South Korea and US followed with four for each. Three Italian and two Greek companies were also on the list of Iraqi oil importers.

The remaining companies were Turkish, Malaysian, Spanish, English, Angolan, Russian, and Holland-British.