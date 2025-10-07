China and India drive surge in Iraq’s September oil exports

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Asian markets led Iraq’s seaborne crude oil exports in September 2025, with China, India, and South Korea taking the largest shares.

According to official data, China imported 1.106 million barrels per day (bpd), up by 34,000 bpd from a year earlier, while India received 873,000 bpd, an increase of 39,000 bpd. South Korea’s imports also rose slightly to 293,000 bpd, up by 6,000 bpd year-on-year.

European demand for Iraqi crude also strengthened. Greece imported 197,000 bpd, compared with 192,000 bpd last year, while France saw a sharp rise to 134,000 bpd, up from just 45,000 bpd.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, continues to rely on robust oil exports to sustain its economy and reinforce its role in global energy markets, with Asian and European buyers remaining key drivers of demand.

