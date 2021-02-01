CMC is driving Iraq into "uncharted territory", MP says
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-02-01T17:53:54+0000
Shafaq News/ The Media and Communications Committee in the Iraqi Parliament announced on Monday its disapproval to renewing the contracts of mobile phone companies, warning that "Iraq will enter uncharted territory" if it goes along with the Communications and Media Commission's plans.
In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Committee member, Alaa al-Rubaie, denounced the political influence’s insistence on renewing the contracts of mobile phone companies, referring to "the apparent disregard and non-obedience to the decisions of the judicial and legislative authority."
He added, "This is what we have seen with the corrupt’s insistence on renewing the contracts of mobile phone companies and enabling them to exploit the infrastructure by launching the fourth generation service, which was supposed to be in return for the money that strengthens the state’s treasury and reduces its financial distress and is not nearly free.” He stressed, “We categorically reject this, and we will wait for the judiciary to say its word in the coming days and end the waste of public money."
He pointed out that "the political collusion between some major political leaders and the head of the Media and Communications Commission resulted in one of the largest and most dangerous files of financial and political corruption in the history of the Iraqi state," warning, "everyone's acceptance of what the Media and Communications Commission went means that Iraq is going into uncharted territory."
On January 28, 2020, the Media and Communications Commission directed Asiacell to suspend 4G service within 48 hours.
However, it reversed its decision and announced, earlier today, Monday, launching the fourth generation services in Iraq by Asiacell, after the latter paid all its debts.