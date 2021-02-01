CMC is driving Iraq into "uncharted territory", MP says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-01T17:53:54+0000

Shafaq News/ The Media and Communications Committee in the Iraqi Parliament announced on Monday its disapproval to renewing the contracts of mobile phone companies, warning that "Iraq will enter uncharted territory" if it goes along with the Communications and Media Commission's plans. In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Committee member, Alaa al-Rubaie, denounced the political influence’s insistence on renewing the contracts of mobile phone companies, referring to "the apparent disregard and non-obedience to the decisions of the judicial and legislative authority." He added, "This is what we have seen with the corrupt’s insistence on renewing the contracts of mobile phone companies and enabling them to exploit the infrastructure by launching the fourth generation service, which was supposed to be in return for the money that strengthens the state’s treasury and reduces its financial distress and is not nearly free.” He stressed, “We categorically reject this, and we will wait for the judiciary to say its word in the coming days and end the waste of public money." He pointed out that "the political collusion between some major political leaders and the head of the Media and Communications Commission resulted in one of the largest and most dangerous files of financial and political corruption in the history of the Iraqi state," warning, "everyone's acceptance of what the Media and Communications Commission went means that Iraq is going into uncharted territory." On January 28, 2020, the Media and Communications Commission directed Asiacell to suspend 4G service within 48 hours. However, it reversed its decision and announced, earlier today, Monday, launching the fourth generation services in Iraq by Asiacell, after the latter paid all its debts.

related

The Parliament is bolstering efforts to reduce the fiscal deficit to 50 billion dinars, MP says

Date: 2021-01-25 14:01:13

The Parliament will not approve the Borrowing law unless the government submits the reform paper, MP says

Date: 2020-10-11 14:25:33

Iraqi parliament "stunned".. 41 trillion dinars of borrowing for three months

Date: 2020-10-21 10:03:27

The Iraqi parliament to discuss the borrowing law on Saturday

Date: 2020-11-03 20:13:43

The government's estimates of the required funds are "exaggerated", the Parliament says

Date: 2020-11-07 14:13:06

The Iraqi Parliament expresses its objection to the delay in submitting the 2020 budget

Date: 2020-11-07 13:21:10

The amount of borrowing will range between 10-15 trillion dinars, MP says

Date: 2020-11-08 10:48:22

The parliament gave the government a two-days deadline to conclude Al-Faw project contract

Date: 2020-12-13 14:23:11