Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI yields 1% higher revenues in 2021Q1

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-26T08:05:47+0000
CBI yields 1% higher revenues in 2021Q1

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) said on Wednesday that it yielded extra profits from its investments in 2021's first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

The bank said that it adopted the "Autonomous Administration" of Investments, which allowed more flexibility and better control via the platforms it has.

"The mechanisms mentioned above generate extra revenues resulting from the differences in negotiating interest prices which yielded 1% higher revenues in the first quarter of this year."

related

CBI sales rose by +2% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-04-15 10:29:48
CBI sales rose by +2% in the Foreign Currency Auction

For the fourth day in row, CBI sales continue to drop

Date: 2020-12-30 10:48:31
For the fourth day in row, CBI sales continue to drop

CBI sales inched up by 6.41% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-04-21 10:51:57
CBI sales inched up by 6.41% in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI sales at the currency auction drop by +39%

Date: 2021-02-07 09:04:05
CBI sales at the currency auction drop by +39%

CBI Foreign Currency sales drop to +$182 million today

Date: 2021-04-25 10:36:31
CBI Foreign Currency sales drop to +$182 million today

CBI sales climb to 29million dollars

Date: 2021-02-14 08:52:54
CBI sales climb to 29million dollars

CBI sales inched up by 2% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-04-28 12:06:47
CBI sales inched up by 2% in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI sales rose by 8% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-02-17 10:17:20
CBI sales rose by 8% in the Foreign Currency Auction