CBI yields 1% higher revenues in 2021Q1

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) said on Wednesday that it yielded extra profits from its investments in 2021's first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

The bank said that it adopted the "Autonomous Administration" of Investments, which allowed more flexibility and better control via the platforms it has.

"The mechanisms mentioned above generate extra revenues resulting from the differences in negotiating interest prices which yielded 1% higher revenues in the first quarter of this year."