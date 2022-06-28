CBI to fund more development initiatives

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq announced, on Tuesday, that it will fund its development initiatives to reach 18 trillion Dinars.

CBI said in a statement that this step was taken following the previous initiatives' success in financing many private sector projects and housing loans.

It added that this increase will help financing economic and development, increasing local production, and decreasing unemployment, in addition to supporting the government in its efforts to limit the repercussions of climate change.