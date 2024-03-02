CBI sells one billion dollars in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than one billion dollars last week.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the CBI sold a total of $52,796,086 during last week 's auction. The daily average of $210, 559,217 dollars, lower than what was recorded in the previous week, which was $1,062,587,198 dollars. at a base exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements of electronic cards, while the rate stood at 1,310 dinars per dollar for foreign transfers and cash transactions.

The highest sales of the dollar were on Tuesday, reaching $214,597,079 dollars, while the lowest sales were on Monday, reaching $206,555,016 dollars.

Our correspondent explained that the majority of the sales went to feed foreign balances in the form of transfers and credit transactions during the last week, amounting to $896,586,086 dollars. The remaining $156,219,000 were allocated for cash deals.