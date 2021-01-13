CBI sales drop by +76% at the Foreign Exchange Auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-13T10:38:22+0000

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency drastically declined on Wednesday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a whopping 76.09% decline in its sales to settle at 3.25 million dollars, compared to 13.596 million dollars yesterday. The weighed average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460. Our correspondent explained that no cash purchases were made, while all the sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with only two banks meeting those requests.

