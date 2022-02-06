Report

CBI sells +188$ million in the currency auction today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-06T12:04:58+0000
CBI sells +188$ million in the currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $188 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 188,251,676, 8.29% below Thursday's $205,787,243. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 15 banks and 172 exchange companies cashed out $31,790,000, while the remaining $156,461,676 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.

