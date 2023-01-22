CBI sells +80$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $80 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $87,437,882.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 210 exchange companies cashed out $51,700,000. The remaining $35,737,882 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 14 banks meeting those requests.