CBI sells +$76 million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $76 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $76,217,760, 14.61% below Wednesday's 89,236,314.

The credit transactions were made at a weighted average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at 1,310 dinars.