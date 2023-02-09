CBI sells +$76 million in forex on Thursday

2023-02-09T13:15:20.000000Z

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $76 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $76,217,760, 14.61% below Wednesday's 89,236,314.

The credit transactions were made at a weighted average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at 1,310 dinars.

Related News

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English كوردى عربي
English كوردى عربي
Radio