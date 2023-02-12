CBI sells +$300 million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $300 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $305,406,095.

The credit transactions were made at a weighted average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at 1,310 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 19269 exchange companies cashed out $47,900,000. The remaining $257,506,095 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 15 banks meeting those requests.