CBI sells $3.5 Billion in hard currency in April Auction

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sold approximately $3.5 billion in hard currency in the currency auction during the month of April.
The CBI sold $3,456,357,218, with a daily average sale of $203,315,130, representing a 4% increase compared to the previous month's daily average sale of $195,319,044. Moreover, the sale also witnessed a 2.16% increase compared to the same period last year.
It is noteworthy that the CBI's currency auction is not held every day of the week and stops during holidays and special occasions. Our correspondent added that the sales of foreign transfers reached $2,838,157,218 during the previous month, reflecting a growth rate of 78.22% compared to the cash sales that amounted to $618,200.
Our correspondent indicated that these sales were distributed between transfers for financing foreign trade and cash sales to banks. Additionally, the selling price for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards amounted to 1,305 dinars per dollar, while the selling price for foreign transfers and cash sales was 1,310 dinars per dollar.