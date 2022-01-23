CBI sells +206$ million in the currency auction today
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-01-23T14:20:51+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $206 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in this week's first auction amounted to $206,469,071, 5.04% below Thursday's $217,830,263. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 171 exchange companies cashed out $29.22 million, while the remaining $177,249,071 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those demands.