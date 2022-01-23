CBI sells +206$ million in the currency auction today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-23T14:20:51+0000

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $206 million in foreign currency today, Sunday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in this week's first auction amounted to $206,469,071, 5.04% below Thursday's $217,830,263. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar. Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 171 exchange companies cashed out $29.22 million, while the remaining $177,249,071 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop on Tuesday

Date: 2022-01-04 11:51:53

CBI sales in the currency auction rose today

Date: 2021-08-30 12:17:12

The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Date: 2021-02-07 06:41:25

CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday

Date: 2021-09-23 11:19:04

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-03 09:58:45

CBI sales in the currency auction climbs today

Date: 2021-10-26 11:45:07

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly dropped on Monday

Date: 2021-07-26 12:15:50

CBI sells +180$ million on Thursday's currency auction

Date: 2021-12-02 11:31:43