CBI sells +200$ million on currency auction today 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $202,324,503, 7.45% above Monday's $188,394,282. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 210 exchange companies cashed $45.45 million, while the $156,874,503 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.