Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +200$ million on currency auction today 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-07T11:03:40+0000
CBI sells +200$ million on currency auction today 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $202,324,503, 7.45% above Monday's $188,394,282. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 210 exchange companies cashed $45.45 million, while the $156,874,503 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-09-02 12:05:17
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

19 Iraqi banks classified by prominent international agencies

Date: 2021-10-20 09:29:15
19 Iraqi banks classified by prominent international agencies

WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

Date: 2021-04-29 12:49:35
WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-06-07 10:41:44
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

CBI sales in the currency auction climb to four billion dollars in September

Date: 2021-10-04 07:35:37
CBI sales in the currency auction climb to four billion dollars in September

CBI sells +200$ million on Wednesday's currency auction

Date: 2021-12-01 13:15:53
CBI sells +200$ million on Wednesday's currency auction

The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Date: 2021-02-07 06:41:25
The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

Date: 2021-07-29 12:21:56
CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 