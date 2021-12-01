Report

CBI sells +200$ million on Wednesday's currency auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-01T13:15:53+0000
CBI sells +200$ million on Wednesday's currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $202,352,015, 3.06% up from $196,872,406 on Tuesday. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 270 exchange companies cashed $64.9 million, while the $137,452,015 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.

