CBI sells +$200 million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $223,406,794.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 80 exchange companies cashed out $100,100,000. The remaining $123,306,794 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 22 banks meeting those requests.