Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +200$ million in Tuesday's currency auction 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-23T11:04:38+0000
CBI sells +200$ million in Tuesday's currency auction 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in this week's first auction amounted to $204,800,417, 3.55% above Monday's $197,357,573. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 273 exchange companies cashed $60.96 million, while the $143,840,417 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today 

Date: 2021-10-14 12:08:13
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today 

CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +83%

Date: 2021-03-28 11:15:58
CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +83%

CBI sales slip on Thursday's foreign currency auction

Date: 2021-07-08 10:08:30
CBI sales slip on Thursday's foreign currency auction

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-08-16 10:56:06
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

CBI sales inched up by 6.36% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-05-10 09:56:35
CBI sales inched up by 6.36% in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI sales in the currency auction inched up 

Date: 2021-11-21 13:27:17
CBI sales in the currency auction inched up 

CBI: the dollar exchange rate is stable

Date: 2021-06-11 13:10:46
CBI: the dollar exchange rate is stable

For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

Date: 2021-09-16 11:27:18
For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 