CBI sells +200$ million in Tuesday's currency auction 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in this week's first auction amounted to $204,800,417, 3.55% above Monday's $197,357,573. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 273 exchange companies cashed $60.96 million, while the $143,840,417 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.