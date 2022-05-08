Report

CBI sells +191$ million on Sunday

Date: 2022-05-08T11:54:50+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $191 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $191,771,630. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 138 exchange companies cashed out $19.500 million. The remaining $172,271,630 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those requests.

