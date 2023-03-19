CBI sells +$190 million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $190 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $190,863,245.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 207 exchange companies cashed out $80,200,000. The remaining $110,663,245 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 20 banks meeting those requests.