CBI sells +190$ million in Thursday's currency auction 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $190 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $193,551,357, 5.5% below Monday's $204,730,417. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 9 banks and 131 exchange companies cashed $27.52 million, while the $166,031,357 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.