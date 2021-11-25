Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +190$ million in Thursday's currency auction 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-25T14:47:09+0000
CBI sells +190$ million in Thursday's currency auction 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $190 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $193,551,357, 5.5% below Monday's $204,730,417. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 9 banks and 131 exchange companies cashed $27.52 million, while the $166,031,357 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-08-05 10:51:47
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

CBI boosts cash sales to banks and exchange companies 

Date: 2021-06-10 10:58:56
CBI boosts cash sales to banks and exchange companies 

CBI sales slipped by +31%

Date: 2021-03-16 10:15:41
CBI sales slipped by +31%

CBI sales in currency auction rise by +5%

Date: 2021-11-09 11:39:11
CBI sales in currency auction rise by +5%

CBI sales in the currency auction inched up today

Date: 2021-09-09 10:10:49
CBI sales in the currency auction inched up today

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-05-06 10:07:01
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

CBI sales in the currency auction climb today

Date: 2021-10-12 11:38:49
CBI sales in the currency auction climb today

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-07-01 09:37:17
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today