CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $188 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $188,394,282. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 198 exchange companies cashed $44.460 million, while the $143,943,282 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.