Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-02T11:31:43+0000
CBI sells +180$ million on Thursday's currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $160 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $188,163,471, 6.93% down from $202,352,015 on Wednesday. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that eight banks and 126 exchange companies cashed $24.22 million, while the $163,943,417 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.

