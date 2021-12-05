CBI sells +180$ million in this week's first currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $180 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $180,617,354, 4.29%, down from $188,163,471 on Thursday. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 194 exchange companies cashed $32.93 million, while the $147,687,354 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.