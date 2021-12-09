Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +160$ million on currency auction today 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-09T09:23:28+0000
CBI sells +160$ million on currency auction today 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $160 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 163,501,100, 18.5% below Tuesday's $200,590,000. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and 199 exchange companies cashed out 24.3 million, while the $139,471,100 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 22 banks meeting those demands.

related

19 Iraqi banks classified by prominent international agencies

Date: 2021-10-20 09:29:15
19 Iraqi banks classified by prominent international agencies

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said.

Date: 2021-06-01 10:11:19
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said.

For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

Date: 2021-09-16 11:27:18
For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-06-23 12:31:07
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

CBI sales in the currency auction climbs today

Date: 2021-10-19 11:42:17
CBI sales in the currency auction climbs today

CBI sales decline by +38%

Date: 2021-02-04 11:42:28
CBI sales decline by +38%

CBI sales continue to rise in the foreign currency auction

Date: 2021-07-12 11:09:29
CBI sales continue to rise in the foreign currency auction

CBI sells +200$ million on Wednesday's currency auction

Date: 2021-12-01 13:15:53
CBI sells +200$ million on Wednesday's currency auction