CBI sells +160$ million on currency auction today 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $160 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 163,501,100, 18.5% below Tuesday's $200,590,000. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and 199 exchange companies cashed out 24.3 million, while the $139,471,100 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 22 banks meeting those demands.