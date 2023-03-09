CBI sells +$144 million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $144 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $144,951,021.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 130 exchange companies cashed out $61,800,000. The remaining $144,951,021 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 22 banks meeting those requests.